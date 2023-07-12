DAX 16.018 +0,0%ESt50 4.364 +0,1%TDax 3.203 +0,7%Dow 34.347 +0,3%Nas 13.919 +1,2%Bitcoin 27.270 +0,0%Euro 1,1141 +0,1%Öl 80,28 +0,1%Gold 1.961 +0,2%
Continental Aktie

68,66 EUR -0,58 EUR -0,84 %
STU
Marktkap.13,74 Mrd. EUR KGV170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

UBS AG

Continental Neutral

08:46 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Continental AG
68,66 EUR -0,58 EUR -0,84%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Diese dürften nur begrenzte Auswirkungen auf die Markterwartungen haben. Dies schrieb Analyst David Lesne am Mittwochabend in seiner ersten Reaktion./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 20:38 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 20:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
67,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
69,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,54%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
68,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,42%
Analyst Name:
David Lesne 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

