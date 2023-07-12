Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Diese dürften nur begrenzte Auswirkungen auf die Markterwartungen haben. Dies schrieb Analyst David Lesne am Mittwochabend in seiner ersten Reaktion./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 20:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 20:38 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
67,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
69,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,54%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
68,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,42%
|
Analyst Name:
David Lesne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|08:46
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
