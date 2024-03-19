DAX 18.022 +0,2%ESt50 5.002 -0,1%MSCI World 3.393 +0,4%Dow 39.111 +0,8%Nas 16.167 +0,4%Bitcoin 58.716 +3,2%Euro 1,0843 -0,2%Öl 86,65 -0,7%Gold 2.154 -0,2%
UBS AG

Continental Neutral

12:41 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Continental AG
Continental AG
67,38 EUR -1,16 EUR -1,69%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Marktdaten von Michelin für den Februar auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 71 Euro belassen. Das Reifenersatzgeschäft in Europa nehme Fahrt auf, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum Januar habe sich das Absatzwachstum in Europa und Nordamerika beschleunigt. In Europa bauten Reifenhändler Bestände an Sommerreifen auf./bek/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.03.2024 / 18:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.03.2024 / 18:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
71,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
67,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,40%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
67,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,37%
Analyst Name:
David Lesne 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
84,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

12:41 Continental Neutral UBS AG
08.03.24 Continental Halten DZ BANK
08.03.24 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.03.24 Continental Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.24 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

