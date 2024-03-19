Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Marktdaten von Michelin für den Februar auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 71 Euro belassen. Das Reifenersatzgeschäft in Europa nehme Fahrt auf, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum Januar habe sich das Absatzwachstum in Europa und Nordamerika beschleunigt. In Europa bauten Reifenhändler Bestände an Sommerreifen auf./bek/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.03.2024 / 18:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.03.2024 / 18:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
71,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
67,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,40%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
67,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,37%
|
Analyst Name:
David Lesne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
84,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|12:41
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.03.24
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.03.24
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.24
|Continental Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.24
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:41
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.03.24
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.03.24
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.24
|Continental Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.24
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.03.24
|Continental Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.24
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.24
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.24
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.24
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:41
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.03.24
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.03.24
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.24
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG