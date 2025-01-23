Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 28,39 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,28%
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 80 schwedischen Kronen auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des vierten Quartals habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles am Freitagmorgen. Die von den Schweden erwähnten Stabilisierungssignale betreffen seiner Meinung nach nur Nordamerika. In Europa gebe es nur moderates Wachstum und auch anderswo bleibe es schwierig. Positiv hervor hob Coles die Dividendenerhöhung./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
