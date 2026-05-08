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Grand City Properties Aktie

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Marktkap. 1,65 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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Symbol GRNNF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Buy

11:26 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,37 EUR -0,26 EUR -2,70%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 14 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO) der Immobiliengesellschaft werde weiterhin von den Finanzierungskosten belastet, schrieb Stephanie Dossmann am Dienstag. Das Mietwachstum entwickle sich allerdings robust und die Leerstände seien so niedrig wie noch nie. Positiv erwähnte sie, dass wieder eine Dividende gezahlt werde./rob/tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 02:20 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 02:20 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
14,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
9,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
49,73%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
9,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,41%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,02 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

11:26 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx Dividendenstrategie Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Höhere Ausschüttungspolitik angekündigt Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Höhere Ausschüttungspolitik angekündigt
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EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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