Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,65 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 14 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO) der Immobiliengesellschaft werde weiterhin von den Finanzierungskosten belastet, schrieb Stephanie Dossmann am Dienstag. Das Mietwachstum entwickle sich allerdings robust und die Leerstände seien so niedrig wie noch nie. Positiv erwähnte sie, dass wieder eine Dividende gezahlt werde./rob/tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 02:20 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 02:20 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
14,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
9,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49,73%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,41%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,02 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|11:26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.