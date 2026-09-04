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Grand City Properties Aktie

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9,17 EUR -0,13 EUR -1,40 %
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9,14 EUR -0,13 EUR -1,40 %
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Marktkap. 1,65 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 3,05%
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ISIN LU0775917882

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AI Analyse

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

09:51 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,17 EUR -0,13 EUR -1,40%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,40 auf 8,50 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Tenor auf der Branchenkonferenz am vergangenen Donnerstag sei vor dem Hintergrund steigender Zinsen vorsichtig gewesen, auch wenn für gute Chancen noch ausreichend Finanzierungsmittel zur Verfügung stünden, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator am Montag. Die operativen Trends und namentlich das Mietwachstum blieben recht solide. Kownator passte seine Schätzungen und Kapitalkostenprognosen an./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.09.2026 / 05:00 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
8,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,70%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,17 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,31%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,02 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:51 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.09.26 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.08.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.08.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

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finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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