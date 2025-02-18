JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

17.02.25

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 2300 auf 2700 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Jahreszahlen des Luxusgüterkonzerns und in Erwartung von Preiserhöhungen 2025 und 2026 schraubte Analystin Chiara Battistini am Freitagabend ihre Prognosen nach oben./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 17:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 17:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

