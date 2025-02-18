Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
Marktkap. 294,19 Mrd. EURKGV 52,86
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 2300 auf 2700 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Jahreszahlen des Luxusgüterkonzerns und in Erwartung von Preiserhöhungen 2025 und 2026 schraubte Analystin Chiara Battistini am Freitagabend ihre Prognosen nach oben./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 17:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 17:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.700,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.838,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,86%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2.796,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.613,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
