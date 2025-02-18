DAX 22.845 +0,2%ESt50 5.534 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,10 -2,1%Dow 44.556 +0,0%Nas 20.041 +0,1%Bitcoin 91.543 +0,2%Euro 1,0450 +0,0%Öl 76,31 +0,7%Gold 2.933 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 HENSOLDT HAG000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Commerzbank CBK100 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot -- HSBC übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen deutlich -- BP erwägt wohl Verkauf des Schmierstoffgeschäfts in Milliardenhöhe -- Trump-Zölle im Fokus
Top News
Ausblick: Newmont veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal Ausblick: Newmont veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Alibaba öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal Ausblick: Alibaba öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Wie Sie mit nur einer Anlage an Unternehmen aus der Krypto- und Blockchainindustrie partizipieren können. Mehr erfahren!

Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
2.796,00 EUR -22,00 EUR -0,78 %
STU
2.642,65 CHF -32,24 CHF -1,21 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 294,19 Mrd. EUR

KGV 52,86

WKN 886670

ISIN FR0000052292

Symbol HESAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

17.02.25
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hermès (Hermes International)
2.796,00 EUR -22,00 EUR -0,78%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hermes von 2300 auf 2700 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Jahreszahlen des Luxusgüterkonzerns und in Erwartung von Preiserhöhungen 2025 und 2026 schraubte Analystin Chiara Battistini am Freitagabend ihre Prognosen nach oben./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 17:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 17:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2.700,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.838,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2.796,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,43%
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.613,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

18.02.25 Hermès (Hermes International) Verkaufen DZ BANK
17.02.25 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.02.25 Hermès (Hermes International) Buy UBS AG
17.02.25 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.02.25 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)

finanzen.net CAC 40-Papier Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Hermès (Hermes International) von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
dpa-afx Hermès-Aktie ereicht neuen Rekordpreis: Birkin-Bag-Hersteller Hermès übertrifft Erwartungen bei weitem
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Hermes auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2475 Euro
Dow Jones Hermes steigert Umsatz dank starkem Amerika-Geschäft
finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Hermès (Hermes International) von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Hermès (Hermes International) von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Januar 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie
finanzen.net CAC 40-Papier Hermès (Hermes International)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Hermès (Hermes International) von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
GlobeNewswire Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 31st January 2025
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: 2024 Full-Year Results
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 31st December 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 30th November 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31 October 2024
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Third Quarter 2024 Revenue
GlobeNewswire Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 30th September 2024