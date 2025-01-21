Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 73,98 Mrd. EURKGV 6,29 Div. Rendite 11,20%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 5 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte am Dienstagabend ihr Bewertungsmodell vor dem Quartalsbericht der italienischen Bank etwas an./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2025 / 18:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
5,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
4,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,48%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
4,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,52 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
