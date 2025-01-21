DAX 21.305 +1,3%ESt50 5.218 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 16,54 +1,3%Dow 44.026 +1,2%Nas 19.757 +0,6%Bitcoin 100.891 -1,1%Euro 1,0434 +0,0%Öl 79,29 -0,1%Gold 2.758 +0,5%
Marktkap. 73,98 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,29 Div. Rendite 11,20%

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

12:56 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 5 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte am Dienstagabend ihr Bewertungsmodell vor dem Quartalsbericht der italienischen Bank etwas an./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2025 / 18:56 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
5,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
4,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,48%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
4,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,76%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,52 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:56 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
06.12.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
08.11.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

