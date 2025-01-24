Sartorius vz. Aktie
Marktkap. 15,36 Mrd. EURKGV 111,09 Div. Rendite 0,22%
WKN 716563
ISIN DE0007165631
Symbol SUVPF
Sartorius vz Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Sartorius vor Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Seine Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Laborausrüsters liege 3 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. In der Sparte BPS dürfte der Auftragseingang weiterhin stark sein./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 21:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
230,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
249,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,74%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
248,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
250,89 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.
|08:21
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:21
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:21
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.24
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.12.24
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.24
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.