Marktkap. 15,36 Mrd. EUR

KGV 111,09 Div. Rendite 0,22%

WKN 716563

ISIN DE0007165631

Symbol SUVPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius vz Overweight

08:21 Uhr
Sartorius vz Overweight
Sartorius AG Vz.
Sartorius AG Vz.
248,30 EUR -0,20 EUR -0,08%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Sartorius vor Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Seine Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Laborausrüsters liege 3 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. In der Sparte BPS dürfte der Auftragseingang weiterhin stark sein./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 21:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Overweight

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
230,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
249,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,74%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
248,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,37%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
250,89 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

