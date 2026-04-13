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Comet posts very strong order intake

14.04.26 06:30 Uhr
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Comet Holding AG
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Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Comet posts very strong order intake

14.04.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Trading update first quarter 2026

  • Net sales of CHF 106.3 million in Q1/26 (Q1/25: CHF 111.2 million)
  • Incoming orders of CHF 144.9 million in Q1/26 (Q1/25: CHF 118.5 million)
  • Book-to-bill of 1.4 for Q1/26

In Q1/26, Comet achieved net sales of CHF 106.3 million, representing a decrease of 4.5% compared to the same period last year (Q1/25: CHF 111.2 million), or minus 5.8% in constant currency. The expected development in net sales was primarily driven by lower revenues in the PCT and IXS divisions, while IXM delivered solid growth in the first three months of the year. Despite lower net sales, the upswing in the semiconductor industry began to gain traction, as reflected in a marked increase in incoming orders. Order intake reached CHF 144.9 million, compared to CHF 129.9 million in Q4/25 (+11.6%) and CHF 118.5 million in Q1/25 (+22.3%). The very strong order intake resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4, supported by all divisions, with PCT benefiting most from the unfolding semiconductor cycle.

In the first quarter, the semiconductor industry remained resilient amid rising uncertainties and continued its growth trajectory. Previously lagging segments gained momentum. To date, the sector has seen limited direct impact from the evolving geopolitical situation, although higher energy costs are becoming visible and some supply chains are showing increased vulnerability. Traditional industrial markets have shown stability in demand so far, but the outlook remains uncertain due to limited visibility.

Outlook

Developments in Q1/26 confirm our expectation of an approaching upturn, with market estimates of 15% to 25% year-on-year growth in wafer fabrication equipment spending in 2026. Despite our high level of confidence that 2026 will be a strong year for Comet, we remain cautious in providing a quantitative outlook given the still limited visibility regarding the timing and strength of the emerging cycle.

Comet’s direct exposure to the Middle East remains insignificant, reflecting the region’s relatively low relevance to the semiconductor industry. However, indirect effects such as higher transportation and logistics costs, rising energy and raw material prices, as well as a softer macroeconomic environment cannot be ruled out. With its highly specialized technologies essential for the semiconductor industry and its broad geographic presence, Comet is well positioned to adapt flexibly and efficiently to rapidly changing conditions.

Given the significant opportunities from the accelerating ramp-up, Comet confirms its guidance for 2026. Net sales in CHF and adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to significantly exceed 2025 levels. The adjusted EBITDA margin excludes one-off items in a range of approximately 3 percentage points related to the start-up of the Penang site and an ongoing efficiency program. Based on the strong order book, Comet expects good progression in net sales in Q2/26 and as the year evolves.

 

   
Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Communications, Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   
Corporate Calendar  
April 14, 2026 77th Annual General Meeting
July 31, 2026 Half-year results 2026
October 20, 2026 Trading Update Q3

Comet
Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,800 people worldwide, including about 700 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2307634

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307634  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

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