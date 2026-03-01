Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Heute im Fokus

Heidelberg Materials schließt Zementwerk in Paderborn. Medios verliert CFO. Barclays stuft DHL-Aktie hoch. Infineon-Aktie in Rot: UBS senkt den Daumen. Roche-Aktie: Adipositas-Hoffnungsträger überzeugt in Studie. Delivery Hero-Aktie: Rückkauf von Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Blick. LANXESS muss Envalior-Verkauf für 2026 vorerst aus Eis legen.