DAX in KW 10: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.
Platz 40: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -21,88 Prozent
Platz 39: Merck
Merck: -14,15 Prozent
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: -13,98 Prozent
Platz 37: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -13,88 Prozent
Platz 36: Bayer
Bayer: -13,38 Prozent
Platz 35: Continental
Continental: -13,13 Prozent
Platz 34: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -11,77 Prozent
Platz 33: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -11,12 Prozent
Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -11,09 Prozent
Platz 31: BMW
BMW: -10,80 Prozent
Platz 30: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -10,27 Prozent
Platz 29: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -10,07 Prozent
Platz 28: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -10,03 Prozent
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -9,80 Prozent
Platz 26: Siemens
Siemens: -9,14 Prozent
Platz 25: Allianz
Allianz: -9,05 Prozent
Platz 24: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -8,19 Prozent
Platz 23: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -8,15 Prozent
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -7,84 Prozent
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: -7,66 Prozent
Platz 20: Symrise
Symrise: -7,37 Prozent
Platz 19: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,15 Prozent
Platz 18: BASF
BASF: -7,04 Prozent
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -6,97 Prozent
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 15: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -6,07 Prozent
Platz 14: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -5,47 Prozent
Platz 13: EON SE
EON SE: -5,18 Prozent
Platz 12: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -4,79 Prozent
Platz 11: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -4,27 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,11 Prozent
Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -3,94 Prozent
Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -3,61 Prozent
Platz 7: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 6: RWE
RWE: -3,15 Prozent
Platz 5: Zalando
Zalando: -2,07 Prozent
Platz 4: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,08 Prozent
Platz 3: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 2: Scout24
Scout24: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 1: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 4,17 Prozent
