DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 10: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

06.03.26 18:05 Uhr
Aktien im DAX: Das waren die Tops und Flops in KW 10 | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.591,0 PKT -224,7 PKT -0,94%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 10 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -21,88 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Merck

Merck: -14,15 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: -13,98 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 37: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -13,88 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 36: Bayer

Bayer: -13,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 35: Continental

Continental: -13,13 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 34: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -11,77 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -11,12 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -11,09 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: BMW

BMW: -10,80 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -10,27 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 29: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -10,07 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 28: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -10,03 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 27: adidas

adidas: -9,80 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Siemens

Siemens: -9,14 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Allianz

Allianz: -9,05 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -8,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 23: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -8,15 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: -7,66 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 20: Symrise

Symrise: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 19: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,15 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: BASF

BASF: -7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -6,97 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 14: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 13: EON SE

EON SE: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 12: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 6: RWE

RWE: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zalando

Zalando: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 4: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 3: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 2: Scout24

Scout24: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 1: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

18:55Erholungsversuch vor dem Wochenende abgebrochen: DAX schließt unter 24.000er-Marke
