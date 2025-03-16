DAX22.987 +1,9%ESt505.404 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto11,98 +7,0%Dow41.354 +1,3%Nas17.667 +2,1%Bitcoin77.524 +3,8%Euro1,0885 +0,3%Öl70,52 +0,5%Gold2.988 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
Einigung auf Finanzpaket: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Daimler Truck: Gewinnrückgang -- BMW mit Margeneinbruch -- Energieaktien, Goldpreis, RENK, D-Wave im Fokus
Top News
DAX in KW 11: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern DAX in KW 11: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
thyssenkrupp-Aktie nach Bericht über Marinesparte unter Druck thyssenkrupp-Aktie nach Bericht über Marinesparte unter Druck
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 11: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

14.03.25 18:08 Uhr
DAX in KW 11: Das sind die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.986,8 PKT 419,7 PKT 1,86%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -13,34 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 39: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -9,02 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 38: adidas

adidas: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 36: Zalando

Zalando: -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 35: Infineon

Infineon: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 34: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 33: Porsche

Porsche: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 32: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 31: BASF

BASF: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 30: Symrise

Symrise: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 29: BMW

BMW: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 27: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 25: Siemens

Siemens: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 22: Merck

Merck: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 21: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 16: Bayer

Bayer: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 12: EON SE

EON SE: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 10: Continental

Continental: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 9: Allianz

Allianz: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 7: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: RWE

RWE: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 5: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 22,78 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

