DAX in KW 11: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -13,34 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 39: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -9,02 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 38: adidas
adidas: -5,67 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,62 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 36: Zalando
Zalando: -4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 35: Infineon
Infineon: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 34: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 33: Porsche
Porsche: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 32: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -2,36 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 31: BASF
BASF: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 30: Symrise
Symrise: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 29: BMW
BMW: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 27: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 25: Siemens
Siemens: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 22: Merck
Merck: -0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 21: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 16: Bayer
Bayer: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 12: EON SE
EON SE: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 10: Continental
Continental: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 9: Allianz
Allianz: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 7: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: RWE
RWE: 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 5: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 6,47 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 22,78 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
