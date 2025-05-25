DAX23.630 -1,5%ESt505.326 -1,8%Top 10 Crypto14,79 +1,6%Dow41.549 -0,7%Nas18.715 -1,1%Bitcoin95.605 -3,4%Euro1,1352 +0,6%Öl64,63 +0,9%Gold3.362 +2,0%
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 21: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

23.05.25 18:09 Uhr
DAX-Performance KW 21: Diese Aktien überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.629,6 PKT -369,6 PKT -1,54%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 21 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 21/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -9,09 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Porsche

Porsche: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 38: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,84 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 36: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: BASF

BASF: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 31: Siemens

Siemens: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 30: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 28: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 27: adidas

adidas: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: BMW

BMW: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 24: Zalando

Zalando: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 23: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 21: Allianz

Allianz: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 19: Merck

Merck: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 18: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 17: Continental

Continental: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 15: Infineon

Infineon: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 14: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 13: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Symrise

Symrise: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 9: RWE

RWE: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 8: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: EON SE

EON SE: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: Bayer

Bayer: 7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

