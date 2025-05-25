DAX in KW 21: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 21/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.
Platz 40: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -9,09 Prozent
Platz 39: Porsche
Porsche: -8,57 Prozent
Platz 38: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,02 Prozent
Platz 37: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,84 Prozent
Platz 36: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -5,75 Prozent
Platz 35: BASF
BASF: -4,59 Prozent
Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,73 Prozent
Platz 32: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -3,72 Prozent
Platz 31: Siemens
Siemens: -3,48 Prozent
Platz 30: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -3,45 Prozent
Platz 29: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -3,33 Prozent
Platz 28: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,50 Prozent
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 26: BMW
BMW: -2,16 Prozent
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 24: Zalando
Zalando: -2,03 Prozent
Platz 23: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -1,84 Prozent
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,63 Prozent
Platz 21: Allianz
Allianz: -1,20 Prozent
Platz 20: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,51 Prozent
Platz 19: Merck
Merck: -0,39 Prozent
Platz 18: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,26 Prozent
Platz 17: Continental
Continental: -0,16 Prozent
Platz 16: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 15: Infineon
Infineon: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 14: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 13: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,17 Prozent
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 11: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 10: Symrise
Symrise: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 9: RWE
RWE: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 8: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,06 Prozent
Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,15 Prozent
Platz 5: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 2,52 Prozent
Platz 4: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 3,51 Prozent
Platz 3: EON SE
EON SE: 5,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Bayer
Bayer: 7,02 Prozent
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 8,27 Prozent
