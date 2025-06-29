DAX in KW 26: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 38: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 37: Symrise
Symrise: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 36: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 35: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Continental
Continental: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 33: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 32: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 30: EON SE
EON SE: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 28: Allianz
Allianz: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bayer
Bayer: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 26: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 25: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 24: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: RWE
RWE: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Zalando
Zalando: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 20: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Merck
Merck: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 17: adidas
adidas: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 14: BASF
BASF: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 13: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Porsche
Porsche: 3,69 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 9: Infineon
Infineon: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 8: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Siemens
Siemens: 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: BMW
BMW: 6,72 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 7,75 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 3: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,36 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 9,24 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 12,39 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com