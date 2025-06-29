DAX24.033 +1,6%ESt505.326 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto13,48 -3,3%Dow43.928 +1,3%Nas20.284 +0,6%Bitcoin91.582 +0,1%Euro1,1727 +0,2%Öl67,48 -0,5%Gold3.277 -1,5%
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 26: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

27.06.25 18:06 Uhr
DAX-Woche KW 26: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Top- und Flop-Performern | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.033,2 PKT 383,9 PKT 1,62%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 38: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 37: Symrise

Symrise: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 36: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 35: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Continental

Continental: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 33: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 32: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 30: EON SE

EON SE: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 28: Allianz

Allianz: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bayer

Bayer: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 26: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 25: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 24: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: RWE

RWE: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zalando

Zalando: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 20: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Merck

Merck: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 17: adidas

adidas: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 14: BASF

BASF: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 13: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Porsche

Porsche: 3,69 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 9: Infineon

Infineon: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 8: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Siemens

Siemens: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: BMW

BMW: 6,72 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 7,75 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 3: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,36 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 9,24 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 12,39 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

