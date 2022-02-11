  • Suche
14.09.2022 11:52

Dow-Aktie zieht vorbörslich an: Dow plant Anlage für chemisches Kunststoff-Recycling in Sachsen

Größte Anlage in Europa: Dow-Aktie zieht vorbörslich an: Dow plant Anlage für chemisches Kunststoff-Recycling in Sachsen
Größte Anlage in Europa
Europas größte Recyclinganlage für chemisches Recycling soll in Böhlen im Landkreis Leipzig gebaut werden.
Die Anlage soll 2025 in Betrieb gehen, teilten der US-Chemiekonzern Dow und das britische Recyclingunternehmen Mura Technology am Mittwoch mit. Mit ihr und weiteren geplanten Anlagen soll eine Kreislaufwirtschaft für Kunststoffe geschaffen werden.

In der Anlage soll Kunststoff chemisch wiederverwertet werden. Dieses Vorgehen ist Dow und Mura zufolge eine wichtige Ergänzung zum mechanischen Recycling. Auf diesem Weg würden bedeutende Fortschritte bei der Bekämpfung des Klimawandels sowie des Problems mit Plastikmüll gemacht. Neben der Anlage in Böhlen plant Dow bis 2030 den Bau weiterer Anlagen in den USA und in Europa.

Die Ansiedlung sei ein großer Erfolg für den Industrie- und Innovationsstandort Sachsen, sagte Ministerpräsident Michael Kretschmer bei seinem Besuch in Böhlen. Mit der Anlage leisteten Dow und Mura einen wertvollen Beitrag für eine nachhaltige Welt.

Die Dow-Aktie legt vorbörslich an der NYSE zeitweise 1,02 Prozent auf 48,36 US-Dollar zu.

/ija/DP/mis

BÖHLEN (dpa-AFX)

Bildquellen: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

