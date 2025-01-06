4. Quartal 2024: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q4 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2024 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -36,02 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -31,97 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: -29,18 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -22,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: -19,04 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 25: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -18,70 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 24: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -17,41 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -16,43 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: -15,16 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -14,67 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -12,02 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -10,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 18: 1&1
1&1: -7,76 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 14: IONOS
IONOS: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Infineon
Infineon: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 6,36 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 9,47 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 10,41 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 15,61 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 21,17 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 3: NEXUS
NEXUS: 24,68 Prozent
Quelle: NEXUS AG
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 27,55 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 1: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 53,02 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
