Erster Handelstag des Jahres 2025: DAX in Grün -- Börsen in China schließen in Rot -- Wechsel an der Spitze der Deutschen Börse: Stephan Leithner neuer CEO -- Airbus, Mutares, Evonik im Fokus
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Airbus-Aktie höher: Jefferies bleibt bei 'Buy' für Airbus
Performance der Tech-Werte

4. Quartal 2024: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

02.01.25 09:09 Uhr
Die stärksten und schwächsten TecDAX-Performer des vierten Quartals 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.421,3 PKT 4,1 PKT 0,12%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte des vierten Quartals 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q4 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2024 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -36,02 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -31,97 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: -29,18 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -22,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: -19,04 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 25: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -18,70 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 24: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -17,41 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -16,43 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: -15,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -14,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -12,02 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -10,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 18: 1&1

1&1: -7,76 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 14: IONOS

IONOS: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Infineon

Infineon: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 9,47 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 10,41 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 15,61 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 21,17 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: NEXUS

NEXUS: 24,68 Prozent

Quelle: NEXUS AG

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 27,55 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 1: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 53,02 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

09:45Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers schwächelt
