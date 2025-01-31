Januar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Januar.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Januar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -11,20 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -10,38 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 28: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,73 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 26: 1&1
1&1: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 25: Nordex
Nordex: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 24: Formycon
Formycon: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Kontron
Kontron: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 21: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,55 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 15: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 14: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 7,99 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 8,95 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 10: PNE
PNE: 9,57 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 11,98 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,41 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 13,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 13,63 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 20,13 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 22,58 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 3: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 23,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 29,72 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 30,11 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
