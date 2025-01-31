DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin98.927 +0,1%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Performance der Tech-Werte

Januar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.02.25 03:14 Uhr
01.02.25 03:14 Uhr

Börse Frankfurt
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Januar.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.727,4 PKT 12,4 PKT 0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Januar 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Januar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -11,20 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -10,38 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 28: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 26: 1&1

1&1: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 25: Nordex

Nordex: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 24: Formycon

Formycon: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kontron

Kontron: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 21: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 14: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 7,34 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 7,99 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 8,95 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 10: PNE

PNE: 9,57 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 11,98 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,41 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 13,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 13,63 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 20,13 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 22,58 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 3: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 23,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 29,72 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 30,11 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

