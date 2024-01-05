KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

BoA streicht Kursempfehlung für Siemens. SIGNA-Investor Haselsteiner zieht Geldspritze für SIGNA Prime in Erwägung. Bank of America gibt Kaufempfehlung für Siemens auf. RATIONAL-Aktie setzt Kurskorrektur fort. Tesla ruft 1,6 Millionen Autos in China zurück. Zalando-Aktie nähert sich weiter ihrem Rekordtief. Französische Supermarkt-Kette Leclerc stärkt Carrefour im Preisstreit mit PepsiCo den Rücken.