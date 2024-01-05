KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 01/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 05.01.2024. Stand ist der 05.01.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -15,65 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -11,17 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -8,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -8,72 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 46: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -8,31 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -7,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 44: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 43: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -7,03 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 42: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,44 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 41: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -6,37 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -6,20 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 39: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -6,20 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Nordex
Nordex: -6,13 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 36: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -5,90 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,54 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 33: GEA
GEA: -5,25 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 32: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 31: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,73 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 29: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,58 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 28: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 27: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 25: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,19 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 24: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 23: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: KRONES
KRONES: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 21: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 20: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 19: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 18: Fraport
Fraport: -2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 17: K+S
K+S: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 14: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 13: Evonik
Evonik: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 10: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 7: Scout24
Scout24: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 3: RTL
RTL: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com