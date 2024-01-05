DAX16.594 -0,1%ESt504.464 -0,2%MSCIW3.121 +0,2%Dow37.466 +0,1%Nas14.524 +0,1%Bitcoin40.182 +0,1%Euro1,0942 ±-0,0%Öl78,90 +1,5%Gold2.046 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 NVIDIA 918422 Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 QuantumScape A2QJX9 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX geht mit kleinem Minus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich minimal im Plus -- Euroraum-Inflation steigt auf 2,9 Prozent -- Deutsche Bank, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Wal verschiebt riesige Mengen an Shiba Inu-Token
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wichtige Information für Kunden mit finanzen.net Brokerage Depot
Performance

KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

07.01.24 03:09 Uhr
KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.057,7 PKT -51,7 PKT -0,20%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 1 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 01/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 05.01.2024. Stand ist der 05.01.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -15,65 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -11,17 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 46: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -8,31 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -7,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 44: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 43: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -7,03 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 42: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,44 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 41: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -6,37 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 39: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Nordex

Nordex: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 36: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -5,90 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 33: GEA

GEA: -5,25 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 32: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 31: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 29: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 28: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,58 Prozent

Platz 27: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 25: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,19 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 24: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 23: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: KRONES

KRONES: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 21: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 20: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 19: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 18: Fraport

Fraport: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 17: K+S

K+S: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 13: Evonik

Evonik: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 10: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 7: Scout24

Scout24: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 3: RTL

RTL: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:09KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
06.01.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
06.01.24Wochenrückblick – Die erste Börsenwoche
06.01.24Wochenrückblick – Die erste Börsenwoche
05.01.24Schwacher Handel: MDAX beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Verlusten
05.01.24Chart des Tages: Kurssprung bei Redcare Pharmacy
05.01.24Aurubis: Vorstand soll nach Goldraub zunächst nicht entlastet werden
05.01.24Kupferhütte: Aurubis-Vorstand soll zunächst nicht entlastet werden