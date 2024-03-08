KW 10: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 10/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 08.03.2024. Stand ist der 08.03.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -45,74 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -12,39 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 47: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,53 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 46: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -6,04 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,20 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -5,18 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: GEA
GEA: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 42: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 40: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 39: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 38: RTL
RTL: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,31 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 36: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 34: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 32: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 31: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 29: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: United Internet
United Internet: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Evonik
Evonik: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 25: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 23: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 22: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0 Prozent
Platz 21: KRONES
KRONES: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 19: Scout24
Scout24: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 18: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 17: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 16: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 14: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 13: Fraport
Fraport: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: LANXESS
LANXESS: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 10: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 9: Talanx
Talanx: 3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 6: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 5: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 8,60 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 14,98 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 25,67 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
