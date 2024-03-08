DAX17.815 -0,2%ESt504.961 -0,3%MSCIW3.380 -0,3%Dow38.723 -0,2%Nas16.085 -1,2%Bitcoin62.590 ±-0,0%Euro1,0940 -0,1%Öl82,05 -1,6%Gold2.178 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX geht etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet -- HelloFresh streicht Mittelfristziele -- Allianz, Rivian, Broadcom, BigBear.ai im Fokus
Top News
Zahlreiche Zukäufe: In diese US-Aktien investierte die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2023
Ausblicke und Bilanzen: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, NVIDIA & Co. - Das sind die Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
Performance

KW 10: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

10.03.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick: Tops und Flops der Nebenwerte an der Börse Frankfurt | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.983,7 PKT -183,9 PKT -0,70%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 10 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 10/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 08.03.2024. Stand ist der 08.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -45,74 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -12,39 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 46: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: GEA

GEA: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 42: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 40: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 39: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 38: RTL

RTL: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 36: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 34: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 32: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 31: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 29: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: United Internet

United Internet: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Evonik

Evonik: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 25: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 23: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 22: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0 Prozent

Platz 21: KRONES

KRONES: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 19: Scout24

Scout24: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 18: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 17: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 16: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 13: Fraport

Fraport: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: LANXESS

LANXESS: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 10: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 9: Talanx

Talanx: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 6: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 5: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 8,60 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 14,98 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 25,67 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

