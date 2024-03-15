DAX17.937 ±-0,0%ESt504.986 -0,1%MSCIW3.363 -0,6%Dow38.715 -0,5%Nas15.973 -1,0%Bitcoin60.350 +0,6%Euro1,0896 +0,1%Öl85,35 +0,3%Gold2.156 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

17.03.24 02:14 Uhr
MDAX-Highlights und Totalabstürze: Der heiße Tanz der Aktien in Frankfurt | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.064,1 PKT -197,5 PKT -0,75%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 11 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 11/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: RTL

RTL: -8,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 47: Nordex

Nordex: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 45: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 43: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 42: freenet

freenet: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 41: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 40: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 39: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 36: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 34: United Internet

United Internet: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 29: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 25: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 21: Scout24

Scout24: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 20: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 18: Fraport

Fraport: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 15: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 13: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 12: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,28 Prozent

Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 9: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 8: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 7: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: GEA

GEA: 5,85 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 4: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 3: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 9,10 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 2: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 16,63 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 1: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 19,61 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

