KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 11/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.
Platz 50: RTL
RTL: -8,28 Prozent
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -7,37 Prozent
Platz 48: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 47: Nordex
Nordex: -6,33 Prozent
Platz 46: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,16 Prozent
Platz 45: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,95 Prozent
Platz 44: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,79 Prozent
Platz 43: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -3,70 Prozent
Platz 42: freenet
freenet: -3,45 Prozent
Platz 41: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,18 Prozent
Platz 40: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,00 Prozent
Platz 39: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,95 Prozent
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,93 Prozent
Platz 37: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -2,86 Prozent
Platz 36: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,64 Prozent
Platz 34: United Internet
United Internet: -2,50 Prozent
Platz 33: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -0,94 Prozent
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: -0,26 Prozent
Platz 30: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 29: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,10 Prozent
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 27: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 25: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 0,38 Prozent
Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 22: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,83 Prozent
Platz 21: Scout24
Scout24: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 20: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 19: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 18: Fraport
Fraport: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 1,29 Prozent
Platz 16: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,68 Prozent
Platz 15: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 14: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 13: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 12: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,28 Prozent
Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,40 Prozent
Platz 9: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 8: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,68 Prozent
Platz 7: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 3,85 Prozent
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 4,67 Prozent
Platz 5: GEA
GEA: 5,85 Prozent
Platz 4: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,69 Prozent
Platz 3: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 9,10 Prozent
Platz 2: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 16,63 Prozent
Platz 1: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 19,61 Prozent
