Heute im Fokus

Batterie-Joint-Venture von Cummins, Daimler Truck und Paccar geht an den Start. Morgan Stanley stuft Immobilienwerte ab. Betrugsprozess um Milliarden-Deal von Autonomy mit HP endet überraschend mit Freispruch. Tausende Menschen beteiligen sich an Sammelklage gegen Amazon Prime. Airbus mit 53 Auslieferungen im Mai - Auslieferungsziel in Gefahr?