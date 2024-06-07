KW 23: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 23/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.05.2024 und dem 07.06.2024. Stand ist der 07.06.2024.
Platz 50: Evonik
Evonik: -8,68 Prozent
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -6,60 Prozent
Platz 48: Aurubis
Aurubis: -6,18 Prozent
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -6,05 Prozent
Platz 46: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,83 Prozent
Platz 45: Nordex
Nordex: -4,30 Prozent
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,21 Prozent
Platz 43: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,11 Prozent
Platz 42: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,33 Prozent
Platz 41: Befesa
Befesa: -2,97 Prozent
Platz 40: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 39: K+S
K+S: -2,67 Prozent
Platz 38: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 37: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -2,55 Prozent
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,46 Prozent
Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,08 Prozent
Platz 34: KRONES
KRONES: -2,06 Prozent
Platz 33: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 32: GEA
GEA: -0,84 Prozent
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,82 Prozent
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: -0,81 Prozent
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,75 Prozent
Platz 28: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,70 Prozent
Platz 27: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 26: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 25: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -0,46 Prozent
Platz 24: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,40 Prozent
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,17 Prozent
Platz 22: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0 Prozent
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,59 Prozent
Platz 20: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,21 Prozent
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 18: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,45 Prozent
Platz 17: Fraport
Fraport: 1,60 Prozent
Platz 16: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,68 Prozent
Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,92 Prozent
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,02 Prozent
Platz 13: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,39 Prozent
Platz 12: Talanx
Talanx: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 2,66 Prozent
Platz 10: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,76 Prozent
Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 8: Scout24
Scout24: 3,97 Prozent
Platz 7: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,28 Prozent
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,70 Prozent
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 6,01 Prozent
Platz 4: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 6,40 Prozent
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,01 Prozent
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 7,35 Prozent
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 12,45 Prozent
