US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- ASML zweitwertvollstes Unternehmen in Europa -- NVIDIA, GameStop, Tesla, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk im Fokus
Überprüfung von KI-Entwicklung im Nahen Osten: USA bremsen Chip-Exporte von NVIDIA und AMD
KW 23: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 23: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

09.06.24 02:14 Uhr
MDAX im Fokus: Die überraschenden Gewinner und schockierenden Verlierer der letzten Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.861,1 PKT -166,7 PKT -0,62%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 23 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 23/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.05.2024 und dem 07.06.2024. Stand ist der 07.06.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Evonik

Evonik: -8,68 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Aurubis

Aurubis: -6,18 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 46: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 45: Nordex

Nordex: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 42: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 41: Befesa

Befesa: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 40: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 39: K+S

K+S: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 38: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 37: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 34: KRONES

KRONES: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 33: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 32: GEA

GEA: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 27: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 25: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 17: Fraport

Fraport: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 16: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 13: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 12: Talanx

Talanx: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 8: Scout24

Scout24: 3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 7: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,70 Prozent

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,01 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 12,45 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

