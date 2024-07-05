KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 27/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.06.2024 und dem 05.07.2024. Stand ist der 05.07.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: Talanx
Talanx: -4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 48: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,96 Prozent
Platz 47: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 46: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 45: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 44: TUI
TUI: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 42: K+S
K+S: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 39: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 38: Fraport
Fraport: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 37: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 36: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 34: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 33: Scout24
Scout24: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 32: TRATON
TRATON: 1,31 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 31: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 30: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 27: Evonik
Evonik: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 26: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 25: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 24: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 21: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 20: GEA
GEA: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 19: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 18: Befesa
Befesa: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 17: LANXESS
LANXESS: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 3,84 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: United Internet
United Internet: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,16 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,60 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 9: KRONES
KRONES: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 8: Siltronic
Siltronic: 6,35 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 7,02 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 6: Aurubis
Aurubis: 7,71 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 8,30 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 13,90 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 18,07 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 21,24 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 38,94 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
