Profil
Performance

KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

07.07.24 02:44 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.728,1 PKT 189,6 PKT 0,74%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 27 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 27/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.06.2024 und dem 05.07.2024. Stand ist der 05.07.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: Talanx

Talanx: -4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 48: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,96 Prozent

Platz 47: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 46: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 45: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 44: TUI

TUI: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 42: K+S

K+S: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 39: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 38: Fraport

Fraport: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 37: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 36: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 34: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 33: Scout24

Scout24: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 32: TRATON

TRATON: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 31: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 30: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 27: Evonik

Evonik: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 26: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 25: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 24: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 21: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 20: GEA

GEA: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 19: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 18: Befesa

Befesa: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 17: LANXESS

LANXESS: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: United Internet

United Internet: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 9: KRONES

KRONES: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 8: Siltronic

Siltronic: 6,35 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 6: Aurubis

Aurubis: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 8,30 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 13,90 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 18,07 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 21,24 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 38,94 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

