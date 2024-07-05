Heute im Fokus

Analyst sieht Gewinnentwicklung von GRENKE am Wendepunkt. Daimler Truck beginnt mit Bau von US-Batteriezellfabrik. Sabadell-Kauf: BBVA erhält grünes Licht für Kapitalerhöhung. Nestlé muss sich Anklage in Frankreich erwehren. Meta-Tochter WhatsApp arbeitet an KI-generierten Nutzer-Avataren. Analyst befürchtet hohe Großschäden für Versicherer.