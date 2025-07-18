DAX24.290 -0,3%ESt505.359 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto15,85 +1,0%Dow44.342 -0,3%Nas20.896 +0,1%Bitcoin101.630 +0,2%Euro1,1639 +0,6%Öl69,23 -0,6%Gold3.352 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 29: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

19.07.25 03:21 Uhr
MDAX in KW 29: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.098,4 PKT 83,5 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 29 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 29/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.07.2025 und dem 18.07.2025. Stand ist der 18.07.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -19,24 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 49: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -11,83 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,68 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -5,84 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 46: K+S

K+S: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 45: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 44: AUTO1

AUTO1: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 42: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 41: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 40: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 39: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 38: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: Evonik

Evonik: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 34: TRATON

TRATON: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 33: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 31: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 30: RENK

RENK: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 29: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: United Internet

United Internet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Talanx

Talanx: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 25: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 20: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 19: TUI

TUI: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 17: IONOS

IONOS: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 12: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 8: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 7: Fraport

Fraport: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,58 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 6,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 18,33 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

