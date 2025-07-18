KW 29: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 29/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.07.2025 und dem 18.07.2025. Stand ist der 18.07.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -19,24 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 49: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -11,83 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,68 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -5,84 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 46: K+S
K+S: -5,67 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 45: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 44: AUTO1
AUTO1: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 42: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 41: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,84 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 40: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 39: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 38: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 35: Evonik
Evonik: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 34: TRATON
TRATON: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 33: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 31: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 30: RENK
RENK: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 29: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: United Internet
United Internet: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Talanx
Talanx: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 25: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 23: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 20: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 19: TUI
TUI: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 17: IONOS
IONOS: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 12: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 8: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 7: Fraport
Fraport: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,58 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 6,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 18,33 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com