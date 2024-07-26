DAX18.418 +0,7%ESt504.863 +1,1%MSCIW3.524 +1,0%Dow40.589 +1,6%Nas17.358 +1,0%Bitcoin62.656 +0,1%Euro1,0860 +0,1%Öl80,55 -2,3%Gold2.388 +0,1%
KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

28.07.24 02:43 Uhr
MDAX in KW 30: Diese Aktien sorgten für die größten Überraschungen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.116,6 PKT 165,5 PKT 0,66%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 30 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 30/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.07.2024 und dem 26.07.2024. Stand ist der 26.07.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Befesa

Befesa: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 49: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 48: TUI

TUI: -7,12 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -7,12 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 46: TRATON

TRATON: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 44: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 42: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 41: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 40: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 39: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 38: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 37: RTL

RTL: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 35: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 34: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 33: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 32: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 31: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 30: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 29: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 27: Scout24

Scout24: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 26: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: K+S

K+S: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 23: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 22: Talanx

Talanx: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 19: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 0 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 16: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 15: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 14: Fraport

Fraport: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 13: Evonik

Evonik: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 12: GEA

GEA: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 11: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 10: KRONES

KRONES: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 7: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,18 Prozent

Platz 5: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 4: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 3: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

