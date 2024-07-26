KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 30/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.07.2024 und dem 26.07.2024. Stand ist der 26.07.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Befesa
Befesa: -7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 49: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,42 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 48: TUI
TUI: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 46: TRATON
TRATON: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 44: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 42: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 41: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 40: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 39: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 38: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,08 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 37: RTL
RTL: -2,99 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 35: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 34: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 33: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 32: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 31: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 30: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 29: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 27: Scout24
Scout24: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 26: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 24: K+S
K+S: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 23: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 22: Talanx
Talanx: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 19: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 0 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 16: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 15: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 14: Fraport
Fraport: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 13: Evonik
Evonik: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 12: GEA
GEA: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 11: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 10: KRONES
KRONES: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 8: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 7: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,18 Prozent
Platz 5: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 4: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 3: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
