So nutzen erfolgreiche Trader den NanoTrader

Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Heute im Fokus

Fitch hebt Rating von AstraZeneca an. Apple lässt iPhone-Nutzern in der EU mehr Freiheit bei App-Auswahl. TMTG-Aktie: Donald Trump kündigt eigene Krypto-Plattform an. K+S-Aktie leidet unter einer Verkaufsempfehlung durch die Baader Bank. Workday mit Gewinnsprung und zweistelligem Wachstum. Ryanair verzichtet auf ITA-Start- und Landerechte.