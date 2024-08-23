DAX18.633 +0,8%ESt504.909 +0,5%MSCIW3.652 +1,2%Dow41.175 +1,1%Nas17.878 +1,5%Bitcoin57.502 +0,4%Euro1,1192 +0,7%Öl79,02 +2,5%Gold2.512 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 34: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

25.08.24 02:14 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 34: Tops und Flops der Aktien | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.196,6 PKT 229,6 PKT 0,92%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 34 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 34/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.08.2024 und dem 23.08.2024. Stand ist der 23.08.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,74 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,56 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 47: K+S

K+S: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 46: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 45: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 44: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 43: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 42: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,31 Prozent

Platz 40: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: freenet

freenet: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 37: Nordex

Nordex: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 36: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 35: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 34: GEA

GEA: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 33: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 32: KRONES

KRONES: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 31: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 30: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 29: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: TUI

TUI: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Fraport

Fraport: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 21: Evonik

Evonik: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 19: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 17: Scout24

Scout24: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 16: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 15: Talanx

Talanx: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 12: RTL

RTL: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 11: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 9: TRATON

TRATON: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 8: United Internet

United Internet: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 6: Befesa

Befesa: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 5: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 6,45 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 3: LANXESS

LANXESS: 6,70 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 8,03 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 15,96 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

