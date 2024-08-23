KW 34: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 34/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.08.2024 und dem 23.08.2024. Stand ist der 23.08.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,74 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,56 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 47: K+S
K+S: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 46: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -4,81 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 45: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 44: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 43: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 42: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,31 Prozent
Platz 40: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: freenet
freenet: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 37: Nordex
Nordex: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 36: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 35: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 34: GEA
GEA: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 33: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 32: KRONES
KRONES: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 31: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 30: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 29: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: TUI
TUI: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Fraport
Fraport: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 22: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 21: Evonik
Evonik: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 19: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 17: Scout24
Scout24: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 16: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 15: Talanx
Talanx: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 2,93 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 12: RTL
RTL: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 11: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 9: TRATON
TRATON: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 8: United Internet
United Internet: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 6: Befesa
Befesa: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 5: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 6,45 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 3: LANXESS
LANXESS: 6,70 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 8,03 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 15,96 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Weitere News
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com