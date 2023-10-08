DAX15.230 +1,1%ESt504.144 +1,1%MSCIW2.845 +1,0%Dow33.408 +0,9%Nas13.431 +1,6%Bitcoin26.411 ±0,0%Euro1,0589 +0,4%Öl84,43 +0,3%Gold1.832 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

08.10.23 01:41 Uhr
KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.403,1 PKT 230,2 PKT 0,91%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 40 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 40/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 06.10.2023. Stand ist der 06.10.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Nordex

Nordex: -13,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -10,52 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -10,08 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 47: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -8,37 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 46: LANXESS

LANXESS: -8,07 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 45: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -7,99 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 44: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -7,83 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 43: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,78 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 42: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,64 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 41: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,62 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 40: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -7,34 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 39: Dürr

Dürr: -6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: K+S

K+S: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 36: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 34: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,20 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 33: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 32: Fraport

Fraport: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 30: Befesa

Befesa: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 29: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 28: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 27: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 25: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 23: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 22: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 21: Evonik

Evonik: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 17: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 16: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 15: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,38 Prozent

Platz 9: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 5: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 4: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 3: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

