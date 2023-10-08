KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 40/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 06.10.2023. Stand ist der 06.10.2023.
Platz 50: Nordex
Nordex: -13,05 Prozent
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -10,52 Prozent
Platz 48: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -10,08 Prozent
Platz 47: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -8,37 Prozent
Platz 46: LANXESS
LANXESS: -8,07 Prozent
Platz 45: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -7,99 Prozent
Platz 44: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -7,83 Prozent
Platz 43: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,78 Prozent
Platz 42: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,64 Prozent
Platz 41: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,62 Prozent
Platz 40: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -7,34 Prozent
Platz 39: Dürr
Dürr: -6,93 Prozent
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -6,81 Prozent
Platz 37: K+S
K+S: -5,76 Prozent
Platz 36: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,57 Prozent
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,36 Prozent
Platz 34: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,20 Prozent
Platz 33: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,25 Prozent
Platz 32: Fraport
Fraport: -4,10 Prozent
Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,65 Prozent
Platz 30: Befesa
Befesa: -2,70 Prozent
Platz 29: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,47 Prozent
Platz 28: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -2,34 Prozent
Platz 27: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -1,82 Prozent
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 25: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,67 Prozent
Platz 24: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -1,47 Prozent
Platz 23: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,37 Prozent
Platz 22: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,25 Prozent
Platz 21: Evonik
Evonik: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,81 Prozent
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: -0,80 Prozent
Platz 18: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,51 Prozent
Platz 17: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,50 Prozent
Platz 16: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 15: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: 0,46 Prozent
Platz 13: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 11: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,38 Prozent
Platz 9: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 1,42 Prozent
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 6: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,12 Prozent
Platz 5: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,66 Prozent
Platz 4: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,13 Prozent
Platz 3: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,26 Prozent
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 9,90 Prozent
