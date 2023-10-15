DAX15.187 -1,6%ESt504.136 -1,5%MSCIW2.862 -0,8%Dow33.670 +0,1%Nas13.407 -1,2%Bitcoin25.546 ±-0,0%Euro1,0514 -0,2%Öl90,80 +5,3%Gold1.933 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

15.10.23 02:14 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
24.956,4 PKT -334,6 PKT -1,32%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 41 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 41/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -15,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,82 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,73 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 46: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 45: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,15 Prozent

Platz 44: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 42: GEA

GEA: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 39: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 38: Dürr

Dürr: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 37: Fraport

Fraport: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 36: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 35: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 34: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 33: Talanx

Talanx: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 32: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 29: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Scout24

Scout24: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 25: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 23: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 22: Evonik

Evonik: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 17: Befesa

Befesa: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 14: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 13: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 10: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 5: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 4: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 3: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 16,00 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 19,71 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

