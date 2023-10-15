KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 41/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -15,94 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,82 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,73 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -5,07 Prozent
Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG
Platz 46: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -4,96 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 45: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 44: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 42: GEA
GEA: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 39: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 38: Dürr
Dürr: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 37: Fraport
Fraport: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 36: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 35: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 34: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 33: Talanx
Talanx: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 32: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 29: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Scout24
Scout24: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 25: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 23: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 22: Evonik
Evonik: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 17: Befesa
Befesa: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 15: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 14: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 13: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 11: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 10: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 7: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 4: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 3: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 6,81 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 16,00 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 19,71 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com