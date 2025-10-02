DAX24.114 +1,0%Est505.581 +0,9%MSCI World4.323 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,30 +2,8%Nas22.755 +0,4%Bitcoin101.230 +0,3%Euro1,1739 ±0,0%Öl65,67 +0,4%Gold3.865 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
DroneShield A2DMAA Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Wolfspeed A41JEH Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Bayer BAY001 Alibaba A117ME Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Shutdown: DAX schließt über 24.000 Punkten -- Wall Street beendet Handel etwas fester -- AES, DroneShield, Wolfspeed, Gold, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Globale Schuldenkrise: Wie Ray Dalio die Rolle von Gold und Krypto sieht Globale Schuldenkrise: Wie Ray Dalio die Rolle von Gold und Krypto sieht
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.10.25 03:29 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025 ab | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8523 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
101.229,4788 EUR 302,0663 EUR 0,30%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
118.824,5416 USD 379,0393 USD 0,32%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.743,4389 EUR 44,3819 EUR 1,20%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
4.394,0996 USD 52,9929 USD 1,22%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8518 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
189,8378 EUR 1,4642 EUR 0,78%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
222,8342 USD 1,7643 USD 0,80%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,5324 EUR 0,0232 EUR 0,92%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,9726 USD 0,0278 USD 0,94%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
880,2060 EUR 5,7116 EUR 0,65%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
1.033,1978 USD 6,9164 USD 0,67%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2147 EUR 0,0034 EUR 1,60%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2521 USD 0,0040 USD 1,62%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,7306 EUR 0,0069 EUR 0,95%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,8575 USD 0,0082 USD 0,97%
Charts|News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
26,3417 EUR 0,1954 EUR 0,75%
Charts|News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
30,9202 USD 0,2357 USD 0,77%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
189,1738 EUR 1,3078 EUR 0,70%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
222,0548 USD 1,5807 USD 0,72%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
102,8615 EUR 4,8025 EUR 4,90%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
120,7403 USD 5,6610 USD 4,92%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q3 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -17,88 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Monero

Monero: -16,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -11,76 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -10,15 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Neo

Neo: -5,91 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 7,24 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tezos

Tezos: 14,19 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: 14,30 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 17,66 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Litecoin

Litecoin: 18,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Uniswap

Uniswap: 18,61 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tron

Tron: 22,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 23,09 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: 29,68 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Solana

Solana: 30,48 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Stellar

Stellar: 34,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 36,56 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Avalanche

Avalanche: 39,18 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Chainlink

Chainlink: 49,98 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 50,89 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ethereum

Ethereum: 62,44 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 62,51 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com