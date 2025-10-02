Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q3 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -17,88 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Monero
Monero: -16,02 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -11,76 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -10,15 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Neo
Neo: -5,91 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,69 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 7,24 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tezos
Tezos: 14,19 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: 14,30 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 17,66 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Litecoin
Litecoin: 18,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Uniswap
Uniswap: 18,61 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tron
Tron: 22,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 23,09 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: 29,68 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: 30,48 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Stellar
Stellar: 34,67 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 36,56 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Avalanche
Avalanche: 39,18 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 49,98 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 50,89 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ethereum
Ethereum: 62,44 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 62,51 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
