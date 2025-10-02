Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -27,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -19,00 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Reispreis
Reispreis: -17,11 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -14,74 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -10,02 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 26: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -6,72 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -5,63 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,26 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 7,44 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 9,60 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 10,53 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 12,91 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 13,04 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 16,01 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 16,64 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 19,73 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 29,00 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 40,42 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 48,09 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
