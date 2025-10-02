DAX24.114 +1,0%Est505.581 +0,9%MSCI World4.323 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,30 +2,8%Nas22.755 +0,4%Bitcoin101.230 +0,3%Euro1,1739 ±0,0%Öl65,67 +0,4%Gold3.865 ±-0,0%
US-Shutdown: DAX schließt über 24.000 Punkten -- Wall Street beendet Handel etwas fester -- AES, DroneShield, Wolfspeed, Gold, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT im Fokus
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Globale Schuldenkrise: Wie Ray Dalio die Rolle von Gold und Krypto sieht
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.10.25 03:45 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr im 3. Quartal 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.690,04 USD 10,57 USD 0,39%
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -0,95%
Bleipreis
1.957,75 USD 1,45 USD 0,07%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,63%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
90,65 EUR -0,35 EUR -0,38%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,44 USD -0,01 USD -0,15%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
3.866,53 USD 0,73 USD 0,02%
Haferpreis
3,03 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Heizölpreis
61,02 USD 0,26 USD 0,43%
Holzpreis
612,50 USD -1,00 USD -0,16%
Kaffeepreis
3,85 USD 0,10 USD 2,75%
Kakaopreis
4.697,00 GBP -32,00 GBP -0,68%
Kohlepreis
92,80 USD -0,90 USD -0,96%
Kupferpreis
10.262,90 USD -34,45 USD -0,33%
Lebendrindpreis
2,31 USD -0,01 USD -0,24%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,98 USD -0,01 USD -1,35%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,98 USD -0,01 USD -1,35%
Maispreis
4,17 USD -0,01 USD -0,24%
Mastrindpreis
3,59 USD -0,03 USD -0,74%
Milchpreis
17,51 USD 0,08 USD 0,46%
Naphthapreis (European)
537,86 USD -24,26 USD -4,32%
Nickelpreis
14.962,50 USD -111,00 USD -0,74%
Ölpreis (Brent)
65,67 USD 0,25 USD 0,38%
Ölpreis (WTI)
62,10 USD 0,30 USD 0,49%
Orangensaftpreis
2,29 USD -0,16 USD -6,61%
Palladiumpreis
1.265,00 USD 16,50 USD 1,32%
Palmölpreis
4.354,00 MYR 49,00 MYR 1,14%
Platinpreis
1.567,00 USD 6,50 USD 0,42%
Rapspreis
465,75 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,16%
Reispreis
11,04 USD -0,06 USD -0,54%
Silberpreis
47,31 USD -0,03 USD -0,06%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
264,70 USD -0,20 USD -0,08%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD 0,01 USD 1,43%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,10 USD -0,05 USD -0,52%
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,54%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
187,25 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,54%
Zinkpreis
3.025,85 USD 15,95 USD 0,53%
Zinnpreis
35.988,50 USD 716,50 USD 2,03%
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,56%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im 3. Quartal 2025.

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -27,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -19,00 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -17,11 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -14,74 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -10,02 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 26: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -6,72 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 7,44 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 9,60 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 10,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 12,91 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 13,04 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 16,01 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 16,64 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 19,73 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 29,00 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 40,42 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 48,09 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com

