KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.10.2025 und dem 17.10.2025. Stand ist der 17.10.2025.
Platz 50: RENK
RENK: -17,73 Prozent
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -13,56 Prozent
Platz 48: Aurubis
Aurubis: -8,90 Prozent
Platz 47: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,45 Prozent
Platz 46: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -7,37 Prozent
Platz 45: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -7,31 Prozent
Platz 44: Talanx
Talanx: -7,22 Prozent
Platz 43: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -5,87 Prozent
Platz 42: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -4,49 Prozent
Platz 41: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -4,45 Prozent
Platz 40: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,02 Prozent
Platz 39: KRONES
KRONES: -3,79 Prozent
Platz 38: Nordex
Nordex: -3,58 Prozent
Platz 37: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,27 Prozent
Platz 36: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -3,08 Prozent
Platz 35: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,05 Prozent
Platz 34: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,62 Prozent
Platz 33: TUI
TUI: -2,43 Prozent
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -2,40 Prozent
Platz 31: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,36 Prozent
Platz 30: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,32 Prozent
Platz 29: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 28: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 27: TRATON
TRATON: -1,37 Prozent
Platz 26: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 25: IONOS
IONOS: -0,92 Prozent
Platz 24: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,51 Prozent
Platz 23: freenet
freenet: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 21: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: AUTO1
AUTO1: 0,07 Prozent
Platz 19: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 18: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,95 Prozent
Platz 15: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 14: Fielmann
Fielmann: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 12: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 1,84 Prozent
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,48 Prozent
Platz 8: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 3,39 Prozent
Platz 7: Evonik
Evonik: 3,55 Prozent
Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,58 Prozent
Platz 5: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 3,80 Prozent
Platz 4: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 4,95 Prozent
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 6,78 Prozent
Platz 2: LANXESS
LANXESS: 6,84 Prozent
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 6,88 Prozent
