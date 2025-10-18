DAX23.831 -1,8%Est505.607 -0,8%MSCI World4.296 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,86 -0,5%Nas22.680 +0,5%Bitcoin92.126 -0,3%Euro1,1657 ±0,0%Öl61,37 +0,6%Gold4.250 -1,8%
Performance

KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

18.10.25 03:43 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 42: Diese Aktien gehören zu den Tops und Flops | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.512,8 PKT -523,9 PKT -1,74%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 42 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.10.2025 und dem 17.10.2025. Stand ist der 17.10.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: RENK

RENK: -17,73 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -13,56 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: Aurubis

Aurubis: -8,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 47: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 46: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 45: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -7,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 44: Talanx

Talanx: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 43: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 41: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 40: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 39: KRONES

KRONES: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 38: Nordex

Nordex: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 37: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 36: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 34: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 33: TUI

TUI: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 30: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: TRATON

TRATON: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 26: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 25: IONOS

IONOS: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 23: freenet

freenet: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 20: AUTO1

AUTO1: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 18: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 15: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 14: Fielmann

Fielmann: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 12: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 8: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Evonik

Evonik: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 5: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 4: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 6,78 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: LANXESS

LANXESS: 6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 6,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

