Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt fester -- DAX geht unter Rekordwert ins Wochenende -- E.ON mit starkem Jahresgewinn -- Amazon schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- Meta mit Gewinnsprung -- Delivery Hero, Apple, Mercedes im Fokus
KW 5: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Morgan Stanley hat eine neue Top-Chip-Aktie: NASDAQ-Riese NVIDIA abgelöst
Performance

KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

04.02.24 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.651,3 PKT -251,6 PKT -0,97%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 5 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 05/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -29,03 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,60 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,34 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 47: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -7,31 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: LANXESS

LANXESS: -6,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 45: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 44: K+S

K+S: -5,78 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 43: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 42: freenet

freenet: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 41: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 37: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,16 Prozent

Platz 34: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 33: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 31: RTL

RTL: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 30: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 28: KRONES

KRONES: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 27: Evonik

Evonik: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 26: Talanx

Talanx: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 25: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 24: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 17: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 16: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 14: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 12: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 11: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 10: Scout24

Scout24: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 9: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 6: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 5: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 4: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

