KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 05/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.01.2024 und dem 02.02.2024. Stand ist der 02.02.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -29,03 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,60 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,34 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 47: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -7,31 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: LANXESS
LANXESS: -6,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 45: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 44: K+S
K+S: -5,78 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 43: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 42: freenet
freenet: -5,31 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 41: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,62 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 37: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,16 Prozent
Platz 34: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 33: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,57 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 31: RTL
RTL: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 30: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 28: KRONES
KRONES: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 27: Evonik
Evonik: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 26: Talanx
Talanx: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 25: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 24: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 18: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 17: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 16: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 14: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 12: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 11: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 10: Scout24
Scout24: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 9: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 6: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 5: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 4: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
