DAX16.751 ±0,0%ESt504.549 +0,2%MSCIW3.126 -0,1%Dow37.305 +0,2%Nas14.814 +0,4%Bitcoin38.524 -0,5%Euro1,0896 -0,8%Öl76,95 +0,5%Gold2.018 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht nach Rekordlauf unverändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht im Plus -- VW kann Absatz kräftig steigern -- Munich Re will Gewinn 2024 steigern -- Rheinmetall, Symrise im Fokus
Top News
Diese Währungen verbuchten 2023 die größten Wertverluste
Millionen hypothetische Materialien entdeckt: Hilfe für Batterien, Solarpaneele und Computerchips-Entwicklung kommt von Google-DeepMind-KI
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

17.12.23 02:14 Uhr
KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.133,8 PKT -64,4 PKT -0,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 50 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 50/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: Scout24

Scout24: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 47: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 46: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 44: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 43: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 42: freenet

freenet: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 41: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 40: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 39: Talanx

Talanx: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 38: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 36: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 35: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 34: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 33: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 31: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 30: United Internet

United Internet: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Fraport

Fraport: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 27: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 24: Dürr

Dürr: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 19: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 18: Evonik

Evonik: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: RTL

RTL: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 14: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 13: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,01 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 12: Befesa

Befesa: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: 5,93 Prozent

Platz 10: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,81 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,59 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,96 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 6: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 8,00 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 5: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 8,01 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 4: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 9,72 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 11,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 12,28 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 1: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 14,14 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:14KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
00:00»Letzter Generation«: Lufthansa fordert Hunderttausende Euro Schadensersatz
16.12.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
16.12.23Lufthansa in Italien: Air Dolomiti wächst im Schatten von ITA
15.12.23Lufthansa nimmt Flüge nach Israel wieder auf
15.12.23Lufthansa will im Januar wieder nach Tel Aviv fliegen
15.12.23Medizintechnikkonzern: Carl Zeiss Meditec übernimmt Augenheilkunde-Spezialisten DORC
15.12.23Israel-Gaza-Krieg: Lufthansa fliegt bald wieder nach Tel Aviv