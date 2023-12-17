KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 50/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: Scout24
Scout24: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 47: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,84 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 46: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 44: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 43: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 42: freenet
freenet: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 41: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 40: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 39: Talanx
Talanx: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 38: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 36: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 35: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 34: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 33: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 32: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 31: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 30: United Internet
United Internet: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Fraport
Fraport: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 27: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 24: Dürr
Dürr: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,00 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 20: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 19: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 18: Evonik
Evonik: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: RTL
RTL: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 14: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 13: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,01 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 12: Befesa
Befesa: 5,09 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: 5,93 Prozent
Platz 10: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,81 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 8: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,59 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,96 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 6: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 8,00 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 5: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 8,01 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 4: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 9,72 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 11,92 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 12,28 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 1: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 14,14 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
