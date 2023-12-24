DAX16.706 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.152 +0,2%Dow37.386 -0,1%Nas14.993 +0,2%Bitcoin39.765 +0,2%Euro1,1012 ±0,0%Öl79,19 -0,2%Gold2.053 ±0,0%
DAX geht mit knappem Plus ins lange Weihnachtswochenende -- BYD baut Werk in Ungarn -- Nike enttäuscht mit Ausblick -- Tesla-Erweiterung in Grünheide -- RWE im Fokus
KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Delphi Digital: Krypto-YouTube-Kanäle eignen sich für Markttiming
KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

24.12.23 04:41 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.943,6 PKT -276,1 PKT -1,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 51 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 51/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.12.2023 und dem 22.12.2023. Stand ist der 22.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -21,61 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -13,42 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: Nordex

Nordex: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Fraport

Fraport: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 43: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 42: Talanx

Talanx: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 41: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 40: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,85 Prozent

Platz 38: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 36: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 35: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Scout24

Scout24: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 31: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 30: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 29: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 26: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 25: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 24: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 21: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 20: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 19: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 17: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 11: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 9: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 7: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 4: KRONES

KRONES: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 3: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 2: GEA

GEA: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 16,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

