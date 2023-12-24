KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 51/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.12.2023 und dem 22.12.2023. Stand ist der 22.12.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -21,61 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -13,42 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,60 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -4,18 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: Nordex
Nordex: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Fraport
Fraport: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 43: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 42: Talanx
Talanx: -2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 41: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 40: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,85 Prozent
Platz 38: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 36: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 35: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 33: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Scout24
Scout24: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 31: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 30: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 29: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 27: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 26: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 25: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 24: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 21: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 20: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 19: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 17: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 15: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 11: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 10: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 9: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 7: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 4: KRONES
KRONES: 3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 3: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 2: GEA
GEA: 5,40 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 16,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com