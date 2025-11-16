DAX23.877 -0,7%Est505.694 -0,9%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,62 -6,3%Nas22.901 +0,1%Bitcoin82.387 +0,3%Euro1,1619 ±0,0%Öl64,39 +2,0%Gold4.080 -2,2%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 46

16.11.25 03:12 Uhr
KW 46 im Fokus: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.840,05 USD -56,44 USD -1,95%
News
Baumwolle
0,62 USD USD -0,65%
News
Bleipreis
2.056,00 USD -2,50 USD -0,12%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,63 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,10 EUR 0,96 EUR 1,03%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,57 USD -0,08 USD -1,72%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.080,44 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,04 USD -0,08 USD -2,41%
News
Heizölpreis
66,84 USD 1,85 USD 2,85%
News
Holzpreis
508,00 USD -6,50 USD -1,26%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,00 USD -0,02 USD -0,47%
News
Kakaopreis
4.072,00 GBP -39,00 GBP -0,95%
News
Kohlepreis
96,15 USD 0,65 USD 0,68%
News
Kupferpreis
10.851,00 USD -91,00 USD -0,83%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,19 USD USD -0,05%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,78 USD USD 0,19%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,78 USD USD 0,19%
News
Maispreis
4,30 USD -0,11 USD -2,55%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,39 USD 0,02 USD 0,51%
News
Milchpreis
17,22 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
540,33 USD 4,60 USD 0,86%
News
Nickelpreis
14.670,00 USD -185,00 USD -1,25%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
64,39 USD 1,28 USD 2,03%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
60,09 USD 1,40 USD 2,39%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,58 USD -0,08 USD -4,74%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.398,00 USD -69,00 USD -4,70%
News
Palmölpreis
3.935,00 MYR MYR
News
Platinpreis
1.546,00 USD -58,00 USD -3,62%
News
Rapspreis
479,75 EUR -2,75 EUR -0,57%
News
Reispreis
10,14 USD 0,02 USD 0,15%
News
Silberpreis
50,56 USD -1,72 USD -3,29%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
321,70 USD -6,70 USD -2,04%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD USD -0,20%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,13 USD -0,19 USD -1,70%
News
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,24%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
188,25 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,66%
News
Zinkpreis
3.255,00 USD 75,00 USD 2,36%
News
Zinnpreis
36.920,00 USD -730,00 USD -1,94%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD 0,01 USD 3,60%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 46

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.11.2025 und dem 14.11.2025. Stand ist der 14.11.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

