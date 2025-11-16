DAX23.877 -0,7%Est505.694 -0,9%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,62 -6,3%Nas22.901 +0,1%Bitcoin81.961 -0,3%Euro1,1619 ±0,0%Öl64,39 +2,0%Gold4.080 -2,2%
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Kryptowährungen brechen ein -- Siemens Energy, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Novo Nordisk, Highland Critical, DroneShield im Fokus
KW 46: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

16.11.25 02:14 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen in KW 46 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 46

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 46/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.11.2025 und dem 14.11.2025. Stand ist der 14.11.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Solana

Solana: -12,66 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Avalanche

Avalanche: -11,71 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -11,28 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Litecoin

Litecoin: -10,94 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -10,86 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -10,72 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -10,31 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -10,21 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: -9,57 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tezos

Tezos: -9,21 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,25 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: VeChain

VeChain: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Stellar

Stellar: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Monero

Monero: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ripple

Ripple: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 10,51 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com