KW 46: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 46/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.11.2025 und dem 14.11.2025. Stand ist der 14.11.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Solana
Solana: -12,66 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Avalanche
Avalanche: -11,71 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -11,28 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Litecoin
Litecoin: -10,94 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -10,86 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -10,72 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -10,31 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -10,21 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,57 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -9,50 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Tezos
Tezos: -9,21 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -9,16 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -8,45 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,25 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: VeChain
VeChain: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Stellar
Stellar: -5,67 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Monero
Monero: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ripple
Ripple: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 10,51 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
