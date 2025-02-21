DAX22.288 -0,1%ESt505.475 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,64 -1,8%Dow43.428 -1,7%Nas19.524 -2,2%Bitcoin92.227 -0,1%Euro1,0461 ±0,0%Öl74,25 -3,1%Gold2.936 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 8: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

23.02.25 03:28 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 8: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.501,5 PKT 104,3 PKT 0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 8 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 08/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -9,27 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: TUI

TUI: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Fraport

Fraport: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 47: KRONES

KRONES: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 45: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -4,91 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 43: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 42: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 41: Evonik

Evonik: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 39: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 38: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 37: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 36: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 35: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 34: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 33: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 32: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 31: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 30: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 29: Talanx

Talanx: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 28: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 25: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 18: GEA

GEA: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 14: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 11: Nordex

Nordex: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 10: AUTO1

AUTO1: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 7: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 6: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: K+S

K+S: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 11,67 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 28,52 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

