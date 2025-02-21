KW 8: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 08/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -9,27 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: TUI
TUI: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Fraport
Fraport: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 47: KRONES
KRONES: -6,43 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 45: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -4,91 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 43: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 42: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 41: Evonik
Evonik: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 39: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 38: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 37: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 36: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 35: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 34: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 33: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 32: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 31: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 30: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 29: Talanx
Talanx: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 28: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 25: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 23: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 18: GEA
GEA: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 15: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 14: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 12: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 2,70 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 11: Nordex
Nordex: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 10: AUTO1
AUTO1: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 7: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,46 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 6: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,83 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 4,85 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: K+S
K+S: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 7,06 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 11,67 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 28,52 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com