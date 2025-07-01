DAX23.673 -1,0%ESt505.282 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,46 -1,1%Dow44.495 +0,9%Nas20.203 -0,8%Bitcoin89.626 +0,2%Euro1,1795 -0,1%Öl67,19 -0,1%Gold3.330 -0,3%
Bitcoin: Kursziel 1 Million Dollar - wie realistisch ist das wirklich?
Performance-Ranking

2. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.07.25 03:45 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.247,4 PKT -236,1 PKT -0,77%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im zweiten Quartal 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q2 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -34,41 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -22,60 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -21,74 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: freenet

freenet: -21,25 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -20,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 45: TRATON

TRATON: -14,13 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -13,32 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -13,24 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 42: LANXESS

LANXESS: -12,87 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 41: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -6,86 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 38: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 36: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 35: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 34: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 33: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 31: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 30: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 27: RTL

RTL: 6,45 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 26: KRONES

KRONES: 9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 25: Fraport

Fraport: 9,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 24: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 10,48 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 23: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 11,38 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 11,51 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 21: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 11,88 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 20: Bechtle

Bechtle: 12,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 19: TUI

TUI: 12,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Talanx

Talanx: 13,01 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 17: Nordex

Nordex: 13,96 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 16: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 15,11 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 18,54 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 19,31 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 13: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 19,57 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 19,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 20,07 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 21,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 9: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 22,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Scout24

Scout24: 22,30 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 23,59 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 6: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 24,10 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 5: AUTO1

AUTO1: 31,54 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 47,56 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: IONOS

IONOS: 54,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 54,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 57,03 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

