2. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q2 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -34,41 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -22,60 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 48: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -21,74 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: freenet
freenet: -21,25 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -20,53 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 45: TRATON
TRATON: -14,13 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -13,32 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -13,24 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 42: LANXESS
LANXESS: -12,87 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 41: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -6,93 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -6,86 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 39: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 38: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 36: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 35: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 34: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 33: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 31: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 30: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: 5,04 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 27: RTL
RTL: 6,45 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 26: KRONES
KRONES: 9,38 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 25: Fraport
Fraport: 9,60 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 24: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 10,48 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 23: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 11,38 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 11,51 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 21: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 11,88 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 20: Bechtle
Bechtle: 12,37 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 19: TUI
TUI: 12,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Talanx
Talanx: 13,01 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 17: Nordex
Nordex: 13,96 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 16: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 15,11 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 18,54 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 14: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 19,31 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 13: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 19,57 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 19,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 20,07 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 10: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 21,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 9: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 22,04 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Scout24
Scout24: 22,30 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 23,59 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 24,10 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 5: AUTO1
AUTO1: 31,54 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 47,56 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: IONOS
IONOS: 54,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 54,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 57,03 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com