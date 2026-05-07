SNP advances its AI capabilities for unstructured data
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Together, SNP and Structify aim to bring AI-enabled data processing into the core of SAP transformation projects. According to industry analysts, unstructured data accounts for around 80% of enterprise information. This includes critical data such as contracts, sensitive HR records, IT-related documents, or customer complaints, which are often not readily accessible or processable. In the context of M&A transactions, insufficient handling of this data can create significant costs as well as operational and compliance risks for both buyers and sellers. In a first step, SNP integrates these capabilities into its Kyano platform particularly for M&A scenarios.
"Improper processing of unstructured data greatly increases the risks in M&A and can erode as much as 10% of the deal value. Customers have chosen SNP over the last 30 years to accelerate and de-risk their most critical transactions. We are excited to deliver this new AI-enabled capability based on our decades of experience to further streamline and safeguard our customers' M&A," says Steele Arbeeny, CTO of SNP North America.
"Unstructured data represents a significant share of the information required to run a business. Our goal is to make this data usable in M&A transactions while ensuring that sensitive information such as trade secrets and personal data is protected," comments Structify CEO Alex Reichenbach. "This collaboration provides a framework to apply these capabilities in large-scale transformation projects."
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About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience.
News Source: SNP Group
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11/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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