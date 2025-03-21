DAX22.892 -0,5%ESt505.424 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto12,18 +4,3%Dow41.985 +0,1%Nas17.784 +0,5%Bitcoin77.418 +0,2%Euro1,0819 -0,5%Öl72,11 -0,2%Gold3.023 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 12 im Überblick

22.03.25 03:38 Uhr
Wochenrückblick TecDAX: Diese Aktien dominierten in KW 12 - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.751,4 PKT -15,4 PKT -0,41%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 12/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: Formycon

Formycon: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 25: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nordex

Nordex: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 15: United Internet

United Internet: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 7: 1&1

1&1: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 6: Kontron

Kontron: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 4: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: PNE

PNE: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 8,00 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: IONOS

IONOS: 8,90 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

