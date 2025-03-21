Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 12 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 12/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,43 Prozent
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,61 Prozent
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -4,34 Prozent
Platz 27: Formycon
Formycon: -3,44 Prozent
Platz 26: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,29 Prozent
Platz 25: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -3,21 Prozent
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,51 Prozent
Platz 23: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -2,46 Prozent
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,38 Prozent
Platz 21: Nordex
Nordex: -2,09 Prozent
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,20 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,92 Prozent
Platz 17: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,60 Prozent
Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 15: United Internet
United Internet: -0,47 Prozent
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,24 Prozent
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,34 Prozent
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: 1,38 Prozent
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 1,69 Prozent
Platz 8: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,16 Prozent
Platz 7: 1&1
1&1: 2,24 Prozent
Platz 6: Kontron
Kontron: 3,37 Prozent
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,85 Prozent
Platz 4: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,89 Prozent
Platz 3: PNE
PNE: 5,11 Prozent
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 8,00 Prozent
Platz 1: IONOS
IONOS: 8,90 Prozent
