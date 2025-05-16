DAX23.767 +0,3%ESt505.428 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,00 +0,7%Dow42.655 +0,8%Nas19.211 +0,5%Bitcoin92.270 -0,5%Euro1,1161 ±0,0%Öl65,33 +1,1%Gold3.201 ±0,0%
DAX geht fest ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen fester -- Buffett-Depot veröffentlicht -- Novo Nordisk-CEO geht -- Alibaba-Zahlen schwach -- Virgin Galactic, VW, Bayer, NVIDIA, RENK im Fokus
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 20 im Überblick

17.05.25 03:17 Uhr
Performance im TecDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der KW 20 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.842,7 PKT 23,0 PKT 0,60%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 20

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,98 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: Formycon

Formycon: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 25: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 23: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 22: PNE

PNE: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 19: Kontron

Kontron: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 18: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Nordex

Nordex: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 12: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 9: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,87 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 6,17 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 7,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 8,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 10,63 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: 1&1

1&1: 16,35 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag