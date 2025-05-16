Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 20 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 20/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,98 Prozent
Platz 29: Formycon
Formycon: -5,95 Prozent
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: -5,70 Prozent
Platz 27: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,53 Prozent
Platz 26: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 25: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -3,16 Prozent
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 23: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 22: PNE
PNE: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,21 Prozent
Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 19: Kontron
Kontron: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 18: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,42 Prozent
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 16: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 14: Nordex
Nordex: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 12: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 1,91 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,01 Prozent
Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 9: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 2,74 Prozent
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,00 Prozent
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,87 Prozent
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 6,17 Prozent
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 7,61 Prozent
Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 8,52 Prozent
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 8,84 Prozent
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 10,63 Prozent
Platz 1: 1&1
1&1: 16,35 Prozent
