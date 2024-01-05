DAX16.594 -0,1%ESt504.464 -0,2%MSCIW3.121 +0,2%Dow37.466 +0,1%Nas14.524 +0,1%Bitcoin40.139 -0,4%Euro1,0942 ±-0,0%Öl78,90 +1,5%Gold2.046 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX geht mit kleinem Minus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich minimal im Plus -- Euroraum-Inflation steigt auf 2,9 Prozent -- Deutsche Bank, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

06.01.24 03:08 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.226,4 PKT -2,4 PKT -0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 01/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 05.01.2024. Stand ist der 05.01.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -15,65 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -11,17 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 26: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 25: Kontron

Kontron: -6,79 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 24: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,44 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 19: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 17: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,58 Prozent

Platz 13: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 12: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 11: PNE

PNE: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: United Internet

United Internet: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 6: freenet

freenet: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 5: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 4: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

