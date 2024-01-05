KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 01/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 05.01.2024. Stand ist der 05.01.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -15,65 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -11,17 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -8,72 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 26: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 25: Kontron
Kontron: -6,79 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 24: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,44 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -6,13 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -5,76 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 19: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 17: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,73 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -4,59 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 13: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 12: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 11: PNE
PNE: -2,02 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: United Internet
United Internet: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 6: freenet
freenet: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 5: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 4: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag