KW 38: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,29 Prozent
Platz 29: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,29 Prozent
Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,10 Prozent
Platz 27: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,62 Prozent
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,61 Prozent
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,89 Prozent
Platz 24: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -3,60 Prozent
Platz 23: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,44 Prozent
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,41 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,80 Prozent
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: -2,53 Prozent
Platz 19: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,21 Prozent
Platz 18: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 17: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 16: Kontron
Kontron: -1,54 Prozent
Platz 15: PNE
PNE: -1,53 Prozent
Platz 14: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,21 Prozent
Platz 13: United Internet
United Internet: 0 Prozent
Platz 12: 1&1
1&1: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: 0,60 Prozent
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,72 Prozent
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,07 Prozent
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 2,09 Prozent
Platz 4: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 5,13 Prozent
Platz 2: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 5,96 Prozent
Platz 1: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 9,81 Prozent
