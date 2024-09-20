DAX18.720 -1,5%ESt504.872 -1,5%MSCIW3.678 -0,3%Dow42.063 +0,1%Nas17.948 -0,4%Bitcoin56.256 -0,4%Euro1,1162 ±0,0%Öl74,72 -0,2%Gold2.622 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Großer Verfallstag: Dow Jones geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- DAX rutscht wieder unter 19.000er Marke -- Mercedes-Benz senkt Ausblick für 2024 -- Lufthansa, VW, Commerzbank, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
KW 38: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 38: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 38: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche KW 38: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 38: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

21.09.24 03:08 Uhr
KW 38: So entwickelten sich die TecDAX-Aktien - Top-Performer und Schlusslichter | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.264,3 PKT -75,5 PKT -2,26%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,29 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 29: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 27: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 24: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 23: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 17: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 16: Kontron

Kontron: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 15: PNE

PNE: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 14: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: United Internet

United Internet: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: 1&1

1&1: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,56 Prozent

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 2: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 1: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 9,81 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag