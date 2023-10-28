KW 43: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 43/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -6,52 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 28: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -5,27 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 27: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 22: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 15: Infineon
Infineon: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 14: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 13: Kontron
Kontron: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 10: PNE
PNE: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,55 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 16,09 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
