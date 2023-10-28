DAX14.687 -0,3%ESt504.014 -0,9%MSCIW2.732 -0,3%Dow32.418 -1,1%Nas12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin32.090 ±0,0%Euro1,0566 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +2,6%Gold2.007 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 43: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

28.10.23 02:12 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
2.825,7 PKT -8,7 PKT -0,31%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 43

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 43/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 28: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -5,27 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 27: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 22: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 17: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 15: Infineon

Infineon: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 14: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 13: Kontron

Kontron: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 10: PNE

PNE: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,12 Prozent

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,55 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 16,09 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

