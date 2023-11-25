KW 47: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 47/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.
Platz 30: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -23,66 Prozent
Platz 29: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -9,83 Prozent
Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -8,79 Prozent
Platz 27: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -4,38 Prozent
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: -4,20 Prozent
Platz 25: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,20 Prozent
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,42 Prozent
Platz 23: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -1,97 Prozent
Platz 22: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 20: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 19: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 18: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,07 Prozent
Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 15: PNE
PNE: 0,33 Prozent
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: 0,40 Prozent
Platz 13: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 10: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,60 Prozent
Platz 8: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,31 Prozent
Platz 7: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,81 Prozent
Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 5: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,44 Prozent
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 3,59 Prozent
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,31 Prozent
Platz 1: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,42 Prozent
