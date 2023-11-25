DAX16.029 +0,2%ESt504.372 +0,3%MSCIW3.015 +0,2%Dow35.390 +0,3%Nas14.251 -0,1%Bitcoin34.483 +0,1%Euro1,0941 +0,3%Öl80,23 -1,3%Gold2.002 ±0,0%
KW 47: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 47: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

25.11.23 03:06 Uhr
KW 47: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.136,7 PKT -1,9 PKT -0,06%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 47

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 47/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -23,66 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 29: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -9,83 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -8,79 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 27: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,20 Prozent

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 22: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 19: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 18: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: PNE

PNE: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 10: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 7: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

