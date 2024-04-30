DAX17.932 -1,0%ESt504.921 -1,2%MSCIW3.305 -1,3%Dow37.816 -1,5%Nas15.658 -2,0%Bitcoin56.197 -1,3%Euro1,0663 -0,1%Öl85,57 -2,6%Gold2.287 +0,1%
01.05.24 02:12 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im April | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im April deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.264,4 PKT -80,1 PKT -0,30%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im April 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im April 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -32,69 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -16,25 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: Befesa

Befesa: -15,31 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 47: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -15,15 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,42 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 45: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -12,36 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 44: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -11,07 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 43: Siltronic

Siltronic: -11,07 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,78 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 41: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -10,11 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -8,36 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -7,79 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 36: Bechtle

Bechtle: -7,51 Prozent

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 34: RTL

RTL: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -5,35 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 31: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 29: Talanx

Talanx: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 28: Fraport

Fraport: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 27: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 25: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 24: K+S

K+S: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 23: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 21: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 14: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 13: KRONES

KRONES: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 12: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 11: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 9: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 8: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,64 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 7: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 6: Evonik

Evonik: 6,66 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: LANXESS

LANXESS: 6,93 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 4: United Internet

United Internet: 8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 9,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 1: Aurubis

Aurubis: 15,37 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

