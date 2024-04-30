April 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im April deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im April 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -32,69 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -16,25 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 48: Befesa
Befesa: -15,31 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 47: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -15,15 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,42 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 45: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -12,36 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 44: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -11,07 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 43: Siltronic
Siltronic: -11,07 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,78 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 41: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -10,11 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,91 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -8,36 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -7,79 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 36: Bechtle
Bechtle: -7,51 Prozent
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -7,47 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 34: RTL
RTL: -7,45 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -5,35 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 31: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 29: Talanx
Talanx: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 28: Fraport
Fraport: -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 27: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 25: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 24: K+S
K+S: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 23: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 21: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 18: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 14: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 13: KRONES
KRONES: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 12: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 11: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 9: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 8: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,64 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 7: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 6,65 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 6: Evonik
Evonik: 6,66 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: LANXESS
LANXESS: 6,93 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 4: United Internet
United Internet: 8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 9,05 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 11,08 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 1: Aurubis
Aurubis: 15,37 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
