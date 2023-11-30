DAX16.215 +0,3%ESt504.384 +0,3%MSCIW3.014 +0,1%Dow35.722 +0,8%Nas14.159 -0,7%Bitcoin34.551 +0,2%Euro1,0902 -0,6%Öl82,73 -0,2%Gold2.040 -0,2%
November 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.11.23 18:07 Uhr
Der elfte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im November.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.215,4 PKT 49,0 PKT 0,30%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im November 2023.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im November 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Bayer

Bayer: -22,91 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 39: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 37: Covestro

Covestro: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 36: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: BASF

BASF: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 34: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 33: Zalando

Zalando: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Allianz

Allianz: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 30: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 29: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 5,69 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 28: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 6,94 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 26: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 7,34 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: EON SE

EON SE: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Symrise

Symrise: 8,11 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 8,78 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: BMW

BMW: 8,98 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 18: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: RWE

RWE: 9,97 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 16: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 10,95 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 11,77 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 12,89 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 14,43 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 12: adidas

adidas: 15,44 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 15,67 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 15,83 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 9: Merck

Merck: 16,18 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 8: Continental

Continental: 17,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 17,56 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 6: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 19,81 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 5: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 21,52 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 4: Siemens

Siemens: 24,49 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 3: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 28,97 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 30,32 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 35,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

