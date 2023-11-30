November 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der elfte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im November.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im November 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Bayer
Bayer: -22,91 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 39: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 37: Covestro
Covestro: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 36: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: BASF
BASF: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 34: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 33: Zalando
Zalando: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Allianz
Allianz: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 4,80 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 30: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 5,39 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 29: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 5,69 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 28: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 6,49 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 6,94 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 26: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 7,20 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 7,33 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: EON SE
EON SE: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 22: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 7,84 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Symrise
Symrise: 8,11 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 8,78 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: BMW
BMW: 8,98 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 18: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: RWE
RWE: 9,97 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 16: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 10,95 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 11,77 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 12,89 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 14,43 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 12: adidas
adidas: 15,44 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 15,67 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 15,83 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 9: Merck
Merck: 16,18 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 8: Continental
Continental: 17,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 17,56 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 6: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 19,81 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 5: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 21,52 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 4: Siemens
Siemens: 24,49 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 3: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 28,97 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 30,32 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 35,67 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
