Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 43

26.10.25 02:28 Uhr
KW 43 im Fokus: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 43

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.10.2025 und dem 24.10.2025. Stand ist der 24.10.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 7: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 7,65 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 8,17 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 8,57 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 10,08 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 11,01 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

