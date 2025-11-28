November 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der elfte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im November entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im November 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -13,17 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: -13,03 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 38: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -12,07 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -11,50 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,66 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 35: Siemens
Siemens: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 32: EON SE
EON SE: -5,94 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 31: Zalando
Zalando: -5,81 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: GEA
GEA: -5,58 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 29: adidas
adidas: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 28: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -3,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Symrise
Symrise: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 26: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 25: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 24: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 23: Continental
Continental: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: RWE
RWE: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 16: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 15: Merck
Merck: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 14: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: BASF
BASF: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 12: Allianz
Allianz: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 4,89 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 9: Infineon
Infineon: 5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 8: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 7,06 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 7: BMW
BMW: 8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 4: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 9,02 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 9,12 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 12,89 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 1: Bayer
Bayer: 13,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
