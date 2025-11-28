DAX23.837 +0,3%Est505.668 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,20 -2,7%Nas23.323 +0,5%Bitcoin78.164 -0,7%Euro1,1599 ±0,0%Öl63,37 ±-0,0%Gold4.207 +1,2%
November 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

28.11.25 18:16 Uhr
DAX im November 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der elfte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im November entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.836,8 PKT 68,8 PKT 0,29%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im November 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im November 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -13,17 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: -13,03 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 38: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -12,07 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -11,50 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,66 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 35: Siemens

Siemens: -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 32: EON SE

EON SE: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 31: Zalando

Zalando: -5,81 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: GEA

GEA: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 29: adidas

adidas: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 28: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Symrise

Symrise: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 26: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 25: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 23: Continental

Continental: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: RWE

RWE: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 16: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 15: Merck

Merck: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 14: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: BASF

BASF: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 12: Allianz

Allianz: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 9: Infineon

Infineon: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 8: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 7: BMW

BMW: 8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 4: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 9,02 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 9,12 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 12,89 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 1: Bayer

Bayer: 13,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

DAX-Strategien für das kommende Börsenjahr 2026
