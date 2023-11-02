Oktober 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Oktober deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Oktober 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.
Quelle: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -27,30 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: Dürr
Dürr: -24,63 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -24,01 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 47: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -23,31 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 46: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -20,75 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 45: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -17,61 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -14,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 43: Nordex
Nordex: -14,76 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 42: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -13,92 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 41: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -12,70 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 40: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -12,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 39: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -11,78 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: -11,64 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -11,61 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -10,71 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -10,42 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 34: LANXESS
LANXESS: -10,19 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 33: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -9,95 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 32: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -9,35 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 31: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -9,24 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 30: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -9,18 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -8,04 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: -7,81 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 27: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -7,65 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 26: K+S
K+S: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 25: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -7,40 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Fraport
Fraport: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,83 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -5,40 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 20: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,88 Prozent
Platz 19: Befesa
Befesa: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 18: United Internet
United Internet: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 14: Evonik
Evonik: 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 10: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 9: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 4,07 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 8: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 7: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,94 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 7,31 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 7,94 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 4: Aurubis
Aurubis: 10,72 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 3: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 13,13 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 2: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 20,0 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 21,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com