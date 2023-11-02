DAX14.923 +0,8%ESt504.092 +0,8%MSCIW2.797 +1,0%Dow33.275 +0,7%Nas13.061 +1,6%Bitcoin33.675 +0,6%Euro1,0597 +0,2%Öl85,45 +0,7%Gold1.986 +0,1%
Tops & Flops

Oktober 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.11.23 03:29 Uhr
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Oktober deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
24.059,0 PKT 18,9 PKT 0,08%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Oktober 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Oktober 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.

Quelle: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -27,30 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: Dürr

Dürr: -24,63 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -24,01 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 47: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -23,31 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 46: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -20,75 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 45: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -17,61 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -14,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 43: Nordex

Nordex: -14,76 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 42: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -13,92 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 41: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -12,70 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 40: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -12,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 39: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -11,78 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 38: Scout24

Scout24: -11,64 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 37: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -11,61 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -10,71 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -10,42 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 34: LANXESS

LANXESS: -10,19 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 33: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -9,95 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 32: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 31: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -9,24 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 30: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -9,18 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -8,04 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 27: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -7,65 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 26: K+S

K+S: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 25: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -7,40 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Fraport

Fraport: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -5,40 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 20: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,88 Prozent

Platz 19: Befesa

Befesa: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 18: United Internet

United Internet: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 14: Evonik

Evonik: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 10: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 9: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 8: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 7: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 7,31 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 7,94 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: Aurubis

Aurubis: 10,72 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 3: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 13,13 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 2: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 20,0 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 21,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

