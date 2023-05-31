  • Suche
02.06.2023 09:23

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag gefragt

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag gefragt
Aktienkurs im Fokus
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 2,7 Prozent auf 17,42 EUR zu.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 09:06 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,7 Prozent auf 17,42 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 17,45 EUR an. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 17,19 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 172.806 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 36,11 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.06.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie liegt somit 51,76 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.03.2023 auf bis zu 15,27 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 12,34 Prozent sinken.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 28,42 EUR.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.05.2023. Der Verlust je Aktie wurde auf -2,47 EUR beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein Ergebnis je Aktie von -0,08 EUR vermeldet.

Am 04.08.2023 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 02.08.2024 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 1,04 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Vonovia-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Vonovia im Mai mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Experten haben im abgelaufenen Monat ihre Einschätzung zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie veröffentlicht.
05.05.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG

