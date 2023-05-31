Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag gefragt

Aktien in diesem Artikel Vonovia 17,76 EUR

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 09:06 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,7 Prozent auf 17,42 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 17,45 EUR an. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 17,19 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 172.806 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 36,11 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.06.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie liegt somit 51,76 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.03.2023 auf bis zu 15,27 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 12,34 Prozent sinken.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 28,42 EUR.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.05.2023. Der Verlust je Aktie wurde auf -2,47 EUR beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein Ergebnis je Aktie von -0,08 EUR vermeldet.

Am 04.08.2023 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 02.08.2024 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 1,04 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

