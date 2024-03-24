KW 12: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 12/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.03.2024 und dem 22.03.2024. Stand ist der 22.03.2024.
Platz 40: Siemens
Siemens: -5,17 Prozent
Platz 39: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -3,33 Prozent
Platz 38: adidas
adidas: -2,32 Prozent
Platz 37: Infineon
Infineon: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,09 Prozent
Platz 35: EON SE
EON SE: -1,93 Prozent
Platz 34: BMW
BMW: -1,48 Prozent
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 32: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 30: Continental
Continental: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 27: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 26: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 25: RWE
RWE: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,55 Prozent
Platz 23: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,71 Prozent
Platz 22: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,02 Prozent
Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,56 Prozent
Platz 20: Bayer
Bayer: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 1,95 Prozent
Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,40 Prozent
Platz 17: Symrise
Symrise: 2,64 Prozent
Platz 16: Merck
Merck: 3,16 Prozent
Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 3,66 Prozent
Platz 14: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,78 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 4,04 Prozent
Platz 12: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 4,39 Prozent
Platz 11: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,57 Prozent
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,86 Prozent
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 5,38 Prozent
Platz 8: Covestro
Covestro: 5,57 Prozent
Platz 7: Porsche
Porsche: 5,84 Prozent
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,53 Prozent
Platz 5: BASF
BASF: 6,92 Prozent
Platz 4: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 9,52 Prozent
Platz 3: Zalando
Zalando: 11,03 Prozent
Platz 2: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 11,30 Prozent
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 14,60 Prozent
