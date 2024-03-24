DAX18.206 +0,2%ESt505.031 -0,4%MSCIW3.435 +0,6%Dow39.610 -0,4%Nas16.465 +0,4%Bitcoin58.860 -2,3%Euro1,0805 -0,5%Öl85,43 -0,2%Gold2.160 -1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Reddit A406FX NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Douglas BEAU7Y Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Nike 866993 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 RENK RENK73 SynBiotic A3E5A5
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Rekord: DAX geht erstmals über 18.200 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Tesla drosselt Produktion -- Nike mit vorsichtiger Prognose -- FedEx, Reddit, NVIDIA, Douglas, Broadcom, PayPal im Fokus
Top News
KW 12: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen zu
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Marketing-Anzeige: Jetzt mit Solidvest investieren und 500€ Neukundenbonus sichern +++ die Online-Vermögensverwaltung mit Aktien und Anleihen von DJE.
Wochenperformance

KW 12: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

22.03.24 18:03 Uhr
DAX-Achterbahn: Die atemberaubende Performance der 40 Giganten | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.205,9 PKT 26,7 PKT 0,15%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 12 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 12/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.03.2024 und dem 22.03.2024. Stand ist der 22.03.2024.

Quelle: PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Siemens

Siemens: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 38: adidas

adidas: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Infineon

Infineon: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: EON SE

EON SE: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 34: BMW

BMW: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 32: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 30: Continental

Continental: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 27: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: RWE

RWE: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 22: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 20: Bayer

Bayer: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 17: Symrise

Symrise: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 16: Merck

Merck: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 14: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,86 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Covestro

Covestro: 5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 7: Porsche

Porsche: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: BASF

BASF: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 4: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zalando

Zalando: 11,03 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 11,30 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 14,60 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

18:44Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18:42BASF-Chef Martin Brudermüller verlangt Verstaatlichung der Stromnetze
18:28Wochenausblick. DAX schließt auf Rekordniveau. CureVac, SMA Solar und Varta im Blickpunkt
18:25ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Rekordjagd auch zum Wochenende
18:24WDH/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Rekordjagd auch zum Wochenende
18:09XETRA-SCHLUSS/Kleines Plus reicht DAX für neues Rekordhoch
18:05MÄRKTE EUROPA/Uneinheitlich - Rotation in defensivere Werte
18:03KW 12: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche